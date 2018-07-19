https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Westporter-fails-to-appear-in-court-13088340.php
Police: Westporter fails to appear in court
Photo: Contributed / Hearst Connecticut Media
WESTPORT — A Westport woman was arrested for failing to appear in court on a previous charge, police said.
On July 9, Lily Bloomingdale, 48, turned herself in at police headquarters on an outstanding warrant and was charged with failure to pay or plead. She was released after posting a $200 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 19.
