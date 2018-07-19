  • Lily Bloomingdale was arrested in Westport on July 9 on charges of failure to pay or plead. Photo: Contributed / Hearst Connecticut Media / Westport News
Lily Bloomingdale was arrested in Westport on July 9 on charges of failure to pay or plead.
WESTPORT — A Westport woman was arrested for failing to appear in court on a previous charge, police said.

On July 9, Lily Bloomingdale, 48, turned herself in at police headquarters on an outstanding warrant and was charged with failure to pay or plead. She was released after posting a $200 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 19.

