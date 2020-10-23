Police: Westport woman threatened to arm herself

Westport police Westport police Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Westport woman threatened to arm herself 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 34-year-old Westport woman was charged with risk of injury to a minor after police said she locked herself in a residence and threatened to arm herself.

Officers were sent to a residence in town around 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 for a reported disturbance. Police said an officer met Candice Sullivan, who locked herself inside the house with a juvenile after becoming agitated when questioned.

According to police, Sullivan said that if anyone attempted to enter she would arm herself against trespassers including officers. Additional officers were then sent to the residence and set up a perimeter in the surrounding area.

Officers were ultimately able to get Sullivan to voluntarily exit from the residence without further incident, police said.

Sullivan was charged with risk of injury to a minor. She posted $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 18.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com