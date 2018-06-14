Police: Westport woman drove drunk, uncooperative with officers

WESTPORT — A Westport woman was uncooperative with officers after being pulled over for drunken driving, police said.

Around 12:20 a.m. on June 8, an officer observed a car travel north on Riverside Avenue and cross over the double-yellow line two times without its headlights on, police said. An officer stopped the car on Wilton Road and identified the operator as Dana Auslander, 45. Police said officers detected an odor of alcohol on her breath.

Auslander failed a standardized field sobriety test and was taken to police headquarters, where she was uncooperative with the officers and refused to sign required forms. She was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, interfering with an officer and failure to display lights. Auslander was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 19.

