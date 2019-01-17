Police: Westport man violated restraining order

WESTPORT — A Westport man violated a restraining order, police said.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers were dispatched to a victim’s address on report of a violation of a restraining order. Upon arrival, police learned Jeffrey Hooper, 63, left a voicemail for another person who lives with the victim, according to a police report.

In the voicemail, Hooper requested for the message to be passed along to the victim, police said. The victim had an active restraining order against Hooper, one of the conditions of which is that Hooper not contact the victim in any manner.

Police later contacted Hooper; he went to headquarters and was charged with violation of a restraining order.

Hooper was released after posting $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 10.

