Police: Westport man operated drug factory in apartment

WESTPORT — A Westport man operated a drug factory out of his apartment, police said.

On Feb. 12, Westport police received information a resident had narcotics delivered to his home at 1177 Post Road East via the United States Postal Service. In conjunction with USPS, Westport investigators identified Zachary Bartolo, 23, as the apartment’s resident and learned Bartolo acquired several packages over the last few months, police said.

Police intercepted a package meant for Bartolo and found it contained about one ounce of cocaine. Police then applied for a warrant to search Bartolo’s apartment and arrest him.

When investigators arrived at Bartolo’s apartment on March 4, Bartolo was in his car and taken into custody. Police found mail packaging, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in Bartolo’s car. In Bartolo’s apartment police found Xanax, Adderall, Viagra, oxycodone, ecstasy pills, cocaine, packaging, drug paraphernalia, and sale materials, police said.

Investigators seized about 1.3 pounds of marijuana, about 4 ounces of cocaine and $1,000 in cash from Bartolo, who was transported to police headquarters and charged with criminal attempt to possess narcotics with the intent to distribute.

Bartolo was additionally charged with sale of hallucinogen/narcotic, sale of controlled substance, operation of a drug factory, and unauthorized manufacture/sale/etc. of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Bartolo was released after posting $200,000 in bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 18.

