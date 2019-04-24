Police: Westport man identified, charged in cops assault

Westport resident Christopher Groguhe was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Westport police officer on April 12. Westport resident Christopher Groguhe was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Westport police officer on April 12. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Westport man identified, charged in cops assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Westport man was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers after police found him walking in his underwear downtown.

Around 10:30 a.m. on April 12, officers responded to multiple reports about a man walking in his underwear and without shoes on Post Road East. One of the callers reported the man defecated on the sidewalk by Winslow Park, police said.

Officers located the man on Myrtle Avenue in the area of Church Lane. The first officer to arrive on the scene approached the suspect, identified as Christopher Groguhe, 18, to check on his welfare. Groguhe immediately struck the officer in the face and a struggle ensued, police said.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and attempted to subdue Groguhe, but he actively resisted being taken into custody. Groguhe bit one officer during the incident and was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

Groguhe and the two injured officers were transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

On April 24, Groguhe was released from the hospital and transported to police headquarters. He was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of assault of public safety personnel, and attempt to commit assault of public safety personnel.

In addition, Groguhe was charged with interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace.

Groguhe is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on May 8.

Should Groguhe be unable to post his bond, he will be transported to court on Thursday morning for arraignment.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1