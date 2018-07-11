Police: Westport man gave contractor bad check

WESTPORT — A Westport resident was recently charged with issuing a bad check to an HVAC contractor five years ago.

On July 8, 2013, an HVAC contractor performed air conditioning work at Gerard Karlen’s residence, police said. Karlen, 66, a Westport resident, paid the victim $478.58 for the work with a check that was later returned by the bank due to insufficient funds.

After about a month of unsuccessfully attempting to collect payment from Karlen for the victim, police submitted a bad check warrant for Karlen’s arrest.

On July 9 of this year, Karlen turned himself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant and was charged with issuing a back check. Karlen was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 19.

