  Westport resident Aaron Cohen was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 18.
Westport resident Aaron Cohen was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 18.
Westport resident Aaron Cohen was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 18.
WESTPORT — A Westport man was arrested after failing to appear in court, police said.

On June 18, officers went to the residence of Aaron Cohen, 51, to arrest him on an outstanding warrant and transported him to police headquarters without incident. Cohen was charged with second-degree failure to appear and released after posting $495 bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 27.

