WESTPORT — A 38-year-old Westport man was charged with evading responsibility after allegedly crashing on Longshore Golf Course and leaving the scene, police said.

On Aug. 1 at 12:23 a.m., police were contacted by Audi Customer Service reporting one of their vehicle’s crash and rollover sensors had activated in the area of Longshore Golf Course. Responding officers located the vehicle on the 14th hole of the course where it had come to a final rest in a sand trap.

Officers searched the surrounding area and eventually located two individuals running on Compo Road South. Drew Dewitt, one of the two, was the registered lease holder of the vehicle, police said. He denied operating the vehicle at the time of the accident, but was in possession of its ignition key. Police said they also could not locate proof of current insurance coverage.

Dewitt was charged with failure to meet minimum insurance requirements, evading responsibility, first-degree criminal mischief and interfering with an officer. He posted $400 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 12.

