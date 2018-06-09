Police: Westport man crashed car at golf course, fled the scene

WESTPORT — Some golfers get the luxury of calling a mulligan after a poor first drive, but one Westport resident might not be so lucky, according to police reports.

Police said that Daniel Coakley, 45, is facing charges of evading responsibility after he crashed his car through a fence and onto a local golf course a year ago and fled the scene.

Westport police responded to the Longshore Golf Course on June 2, 2017, around 10:20 p.m. on reports of a crashed car on the 13th hole. When cops arrived at the scene, the found the car abandoned with no sign of anyone nearby.

An investigation eventually determined that the car was registered to Coakley and issued a warrant for his arrest.

More than a year later on Tuesday, June 5, Coakley turned himself in to police.

He was released after posting a $2,500 bond. He was given a court date of June 15.