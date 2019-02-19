Police: Westport man charged with sexual assault

WESTPORT — A Westport man was charged with fourth degree sexual assault, police said.

The alleged perpetrator, Kenneth Cardillo of Woods Grove Road, was arrested at police headquarters on Feb. 19 around 11 a.m.

Details surrounding the incident were unavailable. “I cannot discuss the facts of the incident at this time,” police Lt. Jillian Cabana said.

