Police: Westport man charged with burglary after forcing way into home

James Hamilton. Photo: Contributed Photo

WESTPORT — A 40-year-old Westport man was charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly attempting to break into a Westport residence, police said.

On July 21, a complainant alleged James Hamilton had forced entry into her parents’ Westport residence the evening prior while both were home. The interior door was allegedly damaged in the process of Hamilton gaining entry, police said.

According to police, Hamilton denied forcing entry into the home but admitted to being there. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for him.

On Monday, Hamilton turned himself in to police. He was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Hamilton was unable to post $50,000 court-set bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford.

