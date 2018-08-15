Police: Westport man charged with DUI

WESTPORT — A Westport man was charged with a DUI, police said.

On Aug. 8 around 2:30 p.m., police received complaint of a possibly intoxicated driver traveling eastbound on Post Road East. Patrol officers located and stopped the car as it traveled southbound on the Sherwood Island Connector, police said.

Officers observed open beer cans in the passenger compartment of the car and said the operator, Roy Gendreau, exhibited signs of intoxication. Police arrested Gendreau, 71, who took a breathalyzer test which found him to be below the legal limit, police said. Gendreau was released on $500 bond and is expected to appear in the state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 23.

