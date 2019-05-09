Police: Westport man arrested on construction larceny

WESTPORT — A Westport man was arrested on an active warrant for consumer-related charges.

On May 6, Wilton police picked up Krystian Lorek, 37, on an active arrest warrant. Lorek had been contracted for construction work and took money for work that was not completed, police said.

Lorek was charged with third-degree larceny and violation of several contract-related statutes. He was unable to post a $25,000 bond and was expected to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk the same day.