Police: Westport man arrested after argument over breakup, dog

Michael Mraz. Michael Mraz. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Westport man arrested after argument over breakup, dog 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 42-year-old Westport man was charged with disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute.

On Sept. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to a Westport residence on a complaint of a disturbance.

The victim reported she and Michael Mraz had been verbally arguing all weekend over a dog and the ending of their relationship. Police said Mraz had apparently become extremely belligerent and had been cursing at the victim.

The verbal argument eventually escalated to a point where the victim attempted to lock herself in a room to avoid further contact with Mraz, police said. The victim alleged upon doing so, Mraz began attempting to pry open the door before ultimately kicking and breaking it in order to gain access to the room.

Mraz was placed under arrest by responding officers and transported to Westport police headquarters, where he was then charged disorderly conduct. Mraz was unable to post $1,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 23 for arraignment.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com