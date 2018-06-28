  • Weston resident Charles Sapper was charged with second-degree failure to appear in Westport on June 21. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo / Westport News contributed
WESTPORT — A Weston man failed to appear in court, police said.

On June 21, Charles Sapper turned himself in at Westport police headquarters on an outstanding arrest warrant. Sapper was charged with second-degree failure to appear and released after posting $1,500 court set bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 28.

