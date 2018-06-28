Police: Weapons found in car of Bridgeport man
Published 12:16 pm, Thursday, June 28, 2018
WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested after cops stopped his car in Westport and allegely found weapons in his vehicle.
On June 20 around 4:45 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle travel eastbound on Allen Raymond Lane, and stopped the car after finding no record for registration.
The car’s driver, identified as Luis Polanco-Guzman, 25, was unable to provide officers with valid car registration or insurance, police said. Officers also learned Polanco-Guzman’s driver’s license was suspended and found a pair of brass knuckles during a search of his car.
Polanco-Guzman was taken into custody and charged with illegal operation under suspension, insurance coverage failing minimum requirements, misuse of plates/license/registration, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and weapons in vehicles. He was released after posting $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 27.
