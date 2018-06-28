Police: Weapons found in car of Bridgeport man

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Bridgeport resident Luis Polano-Guzman was charged with weapons in vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, insurance coverage fails minimum requirement, misuse of plates/license/registration, and operate/town unregistered motor vehicle in Westport on June 20. less Bridgeport resident Luis Polano-Guzman was charged with weapons in vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, insurance coverage fails minimum requirement, misuse of ... more Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Police: Weapons found in car of Bridgeport man 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Bridgeport man was arrested after cops stopped his car in Westport and allegely found weapons in his vehicle.

On June 20 around 4:45 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle travel eastbound on Allen Raymond Lane, and stopped the car after finding no record for registration.

The car’s driver, identified as Luis Polanco-Guzman, 25, was unable to provide officers with valid car registration or insurance, police said. Officers also learned Polanco-Guzman’s driver’s license was suspended and found a pair of brass knuckles during a search of his car.

Polanco-Guzman was taken into custody and charged with illegal operation under suspension, insurance coverage failing minimum requirements, misuse of plates/license/registration, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and weapons in vehicles. He was released after posting $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 27.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1