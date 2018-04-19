Police: Wallingford resident arrested for issuing bad check

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Wallingford resident Justin Royea was charged with issuing a bad check in Westport on April 11. Wallingford resident Justin Royea was charged with issuing a bad check in Westport on April 11. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Police: Wallingford resident arrested for issuing bad check 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Wallingford resident issued a check to a Westport based stone and landscape supplies company in November 2017 and the check was later returned due to insufficient funds, police said.

The company, Gault Stone & Landscape Supplies, allegedly had several conversations with the issuer, Justin Royea, 38, but Royea made no payment, so police received a warrant for Royea’s arrest.

On April 11, Wallingford police contacted Westport police after stopping Royea in his car and held Royea until Westport officers transported Royea to Westport headquarters, where he was charged with issuing a bad check. Royea was released after posting a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 19.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1