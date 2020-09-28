Police: Vegas Strip shooting leads to arrest in California

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in California following a shooting late Sunday that critically injured one person and led to a lockdown of a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel for several hours.

Las Vegas police said one person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the torso after gunfire erupted during a scuffle about 11 p.m. on a Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalk.

Flamingo guest Andrew Schilinski told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the casino was locked down and people were prevented from using elevators and stairs while police investigated whether a suspect fled into the hotel.

Police Lt. David Gordon said about 6 a.m. that a suspect was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol. Details of the arrest and the name of the suspect were not immediately made public.

Las Vegas police last week reported an increase in violent crime since August on and around the tourist resort corridor.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo blamed the surge on out-of-town visitors who can’t go to nightclubs and entertainment venues that remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.