Police: Two black bears spotted in Westport

Black bears were spotted prowling through local neighborhoods several times last summer, none more dramatically than when Barbara Ross-Innamorati snapped this photo of a bear that visited her Charcoal Hill Commons home's deck. Multiple bears were sighted in Westport on Monday, June 29, 2020.

WESTPORT — Two black bear sightings were reported Monday in the northern section of town, according to a police news release.

A bear cub was spotted about 1:10 p.m. on Wilton Road and a young male bear was spotted on Coleytown Road about 1:35 p.m., the news release said, but they were not acting in an aggressive manner. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division was notified.

“Black bears are becoming increasingly common in Connecticut,” the news release said. “In order to safely co-exist, residents are reminded to take precautions to prevent negative encounters with bears and nuisance behavior.”

Residents should secure their garbage in sturdy covered containers in a garage or outbuilding to prevent luring bears towards their property. Meat scraps or greasy, oily or sweet materials should not be placed in the compost pile.

“These kinds of food will attract bears and other animals,” the news release said. “Clean greasy barbecues and grills after each use, refrain from leaving pet food outdoors and remove bird feeders from your property for the summer. Please keep your eye on pets and small children playing outside.”

If sighted, residents should use caution and not approach the bear. According to DEEP, if left alone and given an avenue to escape, a bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas.

DEEP does not take routine reports of bear sightings over the phone, the news release said. Sightings can be reported to Westport Animal Control at 203-341-5076 or reported to DEEP through this link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/187a8a495d4e4ca497261d163d6fffc9.

