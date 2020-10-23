Police: Two Westport women arrested after drugs found around minor

WESTPORT — Two Westport women were both charged with risk of injury to a minor after police said they found drug paraphernalia when they searched their residence, police said.

On Oct. 9, police assisted officers from the Office of Adult Probation in a compliance check at the Westport residence of a person under the office’s supervision. Police said they found small quantities of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia in the residence and one of the vehicles whilecompleting a search. A juvenile also lives in the home, police said.

Arrest warrants were granted for the residents — Felicia Bailey, 26, and Anjelu Sajetta, 48, police said. On Oct. 21, Sajetta and Bailey turned themselves in on the active warrants.

Bailey was charged with risk of injury to a minor and posted $2,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 18.

Sajetta was charged with risk of injury to a minor and posted $5,000 bond. Sajetta is also scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 18.

