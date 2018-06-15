Police: Trumbull resident violated protective order
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 15, 2018
WESTPORT — A Trumbull resident violated a protective order in sending multiple Facebook messages to a victim, police said.
In October, a victim reported receiving multiple private Facebook messages from Karen Backus, 54, using a third person’s account, police said. At the time of Backus’ messages, Backus was under a protective order that stipulated she not have any contact with the victim, police said.
The investigating officer learned Backus used a friend’s phone to send the victim messages without the phone owner’s permission, police said. Police received a warrant to arrest Backus, who turned herself in on the active warrant on June 9. She was charged with criminal violation of a protective order and released after posting $20,000 bond. Backus was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 11.
