Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Westport

Westport police Westport police Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The man struck by a vehicle on Bulkley Avenue North was pronounced dead at Norwalk Hospital, police announced around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The victim was identified as Peter Greenberg, a 25-year-old Westport resident. The roadway between Fairport Road and Brook Lane remained closed for most of the afternoon to accommodate an investigation of the incident. Bulkley Avenue North reopened to traffic at 5 p.m.

According to Westport Police Information Officer Anthony Prezioso, on Monday around noon, Greenberg was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle. The victim was then transported to the hospital.

The driver had been traveling north on Bulkley Avenue North at the time of the collision, and remained on scene to speak with the responding officers.

Members of the Westport Police Department’s detective bureau and accident investigation team were at the scene as well.

Anyone who may have witnessed a pedestrian walking on Bulkley Avenue North within the time frame of the accident — approximately 11:40 a.m. to the time of the incident — are asked to contact the detective bureau at 203-341-6080 or police at 203-341-6000.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com