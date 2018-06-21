Police: Torrington man stole from YMCA patrons

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Torrington resident Brandon Fitzgerald was arrested on June 16 following a series of alleged larceny incidents at the Westport Weston YMCA. Torrington resident Brandon Fitzgerald was arrested on June 16 following a series of alleged larceny incidents at the Westport Weston YMCA. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Police: Torrington man stole from YMCA patrons 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Police say a Torrington man stole personal belongings from lockers at the Westport Weston YMCA.

On Jan. 29, police received an online report from a victim who said a suspicious man in the locker room appeared to watch him and attempt to see his locker combination while the victim placed his personal belongings in a gym locker at the YMCA.

When the victim returned to the locker, he found his belongings disturbed and $80 stolen from his wallet, police said, adding that two similar incidents were reported, on Jan. 30 and 31. In the Jan. 30 incident, the victim’s locker was entered and rifled through, but nothing was taken, while on Jan. 31, a watch was stolen from a YMCA gym locker.

Police viewed surveillance video of a suspect who was present during the time of each incident. An officer recognized the suspect as Brandon Fitzgerald, 23, from an incident in June 2017 in which Fitzgerald stole car keys from a YMCA locker and proceeded to take money from a vehicle parked outside the facility, police said. After the 2017 incident, Fitzgerald was advised not to return to the YMCA.

Warrants for Fitzgerald’s arrest went out and, on June 16, he turned himself in. He was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing and sixth-degree larceny for the Jan. 29 incident. Additionally, Fitzgerald was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing for the Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 incidents. He was released after posting $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on June 25.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1