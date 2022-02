Contributed /

WESTPORT — Police say an unlocked car stolen from a commercial lot Thursday morning crashed nearby, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m., when police were called to 285 Post Road E. for a report of a stolen car. The owner told police he parked the vehicle in the lot around 7 a.m., leaving it unlocked with the key fob inside. When he returned about 40 minutes later, it was gone, police said.