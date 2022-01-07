Police: Teen charged in slaying of 2 family members

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — A teen has been charged with killing two family members, including an 8-year-old boy, Prince George's County police said Friday.

Officers called to a home on Wendy Street in Clinton on Thursday evening for a report of a shooting found a 44-year-old woman and her and her son inside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They were pronounced dead on the scene. Another relative who was also shot at the home had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.