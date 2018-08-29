Police: Stratford man stole a bike from Saugatuck station

WESTPORT — A Stratford man stole a bike from the Saugatuck train station, police said.

On July 6, an officer was dispatched to the station on a report that bike locked in a bike rack the night before was missing. Surveillance video from the town and the Metropolitan Transit Authority captured the bicycle theft and identified Lee Best, 53, as the suspect, police said.

On July 23, another person reported her bicycle was stolen from the Saugatuck station bike rack. The victim’s bicycle, padlock and chain were stolen between the hours of 5 p.m. on July 27 and 1 p.m. the following day.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage and observed Best cut the victim’s bike lock or chain with bolt cutters and then take the bicycle onto the platform and await the next train, police said.

Police submitted a warrant for Best’s arrest and on Aug. 21, he was arrested at state Superior Court in Norwalk.

Best was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of fifth-degree larceny. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bond and scheduled for arraignment later that day.

