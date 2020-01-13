Police: Stratford man stole $19K from bank in Westport

Bryan Ochoa-Flores. Bryan Ochoa-Flores. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Stratford man stole $19K from bank in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 24-year-old Stratford man was arrested after stealing over $19,000 in cash from his former employer, HSBC Bank in Westport, police said.

On Jan. 3, a member of the Westport Detective Bureau was contacted by an employee from the security division for HSBC Bank, who claimed a recently fired employee had stolen $19,128 in cash from the bank’s Westport branch.

According to police, Bryan Ochoa-Flores detailed in interviews with security investigators the ways he reversed the internal accounting of two customer cash withdrawals, as well as how he periodically skimmed cash from the bank’s vault. In a subsequent interview with detectives, Ochoa-Flores allegedly admitted to stealing an estimated $15,000 to $19,000 in funds from the bank to pay for personal expenses.

Ochoa-Flores was then taken into custody and charged with second-degree larceny. He was released on a $19,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Jan. 16.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com