WESTPORT — A Stratford man has been charged in connection with a series of motor vehicle burglaries that occurred late last year, police said.

Westport police said several burglaries and a stolen car were reported on Nov. 30, 2020 in the Compo Beach area.

A few days later, Edwin Cordero, 20, of Stratford, and another man were arrested by Stratford police.

Police said they were found with an item stolen in one of the burglaries. During the investigation, police said they found more evidence linking Cordero to the burglaries — and a car theft that happened on Oct. 6, 2020.

Cordero was arrested this week on a warrant, charging him with five counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first-degree larceny, first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, four counts each of fifth- and sixth-degree larceny.

Cordero was held on a $200,000 bond and was arraigned this week in state Superior Court in Stamford. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and is scheduled to next appear on Nov. 3.

Last month, Westport police arrested Christopher Mulkern, 21, of Stratford, in connection with the same series of incidents. He has not yet entered a plea, and is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 29.