Police: Stratford man arrested for failure to appear
Published 1:18 pm, Thursday, April 19, 2018
WESTPORT — A Stratford man turned himself in April 12 on an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police said.
Gesner Gomez, 33, was charged with failure to appear and released after posting a $495 court set bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 23.
svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1
