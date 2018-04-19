Police: Stratford man arrested for failure to appear

WESTPORT — A Stratford man turned himself in April 12 on an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police said.

Gesner Gomez, 33, was charged with failure to appear and released after posting a $495 court set bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 23.

