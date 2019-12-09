Police: Stamford man tried cashing checks stolen from car in Westport

WESTPORT — A 23-year-old Stamford man was arrested after stealing multiple checks and attempting to cash them, police said.

Westport police said a woman reported on Sept. 6 that her car had been burglarized the previous day while parked at the Saugatuck Railroad Station. Police said the unlocked vehicle was entered and several checks were stolen.

The victim’s husband became aware of the theft when he received notification from the bank of possible fraudulent activity, police said. The bank later informed him there were several withdrawal attempts from his checking account using physical checks.

According to police, a suspect attempted to cash one of these stolen checks in person at a bank branch in Stamford on Sept. 5. The teller, suspecting possible fraud, attempted to contact the victim to verify the transaction. After the unsuccessful attempt, the transaction was ultimately denied, police said.

Despite this, police said several stolen checks were later deposited into a customer’s account using an ATM at the same branch. According to police, this account belonged to Devaun Joyner, who was present with the second suspect when the checks were deposited into the ATM machine. The suspects attempted to steal five fraudulent checks for $1,150, police said.

After a follow-up investigation, arrest warrants were granted for both suspects. One of the suspects was previously arrested by Westport police on Oct. 2.

Stamford police arrested Joyner Sunday on the active warrant. He was transported to the Westport Police Department and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery, criminal attempt at larceny in the fourth degree, and fourth-degree larceny.

Joyner was held on $15,000 court-set bond and transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk where he was arraigned on Monday.

