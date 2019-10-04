Police: Stamford man arrested for allegedly stealing checks

WESTPORT — A 22-year-old Stamford man was arrested for allegedly stealing checks and attempting to use them for several withdrawals, police said.

On the morning of Sept. 6 a victim responded to police headquarters reporting that her vehicle had been burglarized. She explained while parked at the Saugatuck Railroad Station on Sept. 5, the unlocked vehicle had apparently been entered and several checks were taken from a checkbook in the vehicle.

According to police the victim’s husband became aware of the theft when he received notification from his bank of possible fraudulent activity. In follow-up with the bank, he was advised that several withdrawals were attempted from his checking account on the same date using physical checks.

According to police it was learned through investigation that a suspect, later identified as Kevin Kenmeugne, had attempted to cash one of these stolen checks in person at bank branch in Stamford on Sept. 5. The teller suspected possible fraud and attempted to contact the victim to verify the legitimacy of the transaction prior to processing the request, police said. The teller was ultimately unsuccessful in their attempt to contact the victim and the transaction was denied.

Despite this, police said several checks were then later deposited into a customer’s account using an ATM at the same branch. The total amount of funds the suspect attempted to steal from the victim’s account using five fraudulent checks was alleged to be $1,150, police said.

After a follow-up investigation police learned of two suspects — Kenmeugne and an accomplice. Arrest warrants were subsequently drafted and granted for both individuals.

On Oct. 2 the Westport Police Department was contacted by Bridgeport police stating Kenmeugne was currently in custody for the active warrant. He was then transported back to Westport police and subsequently charged with third degree burglary, second degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Kenmeugne was unable to post $15,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Oct. 3 for arraignment.

