Police: Sleeping driver found with pot, cocaine

Cameron Masnayon. Cameron Masnayon. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Sleeping driver found with pot, cocaine 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 26-year-old Greenwich man was charged with possession of marijuana and narcotics after being found asleep at the wheel, police said.

On Aug. 17 at 8:34 p.m., officers responded to Saugatuck Avenue near the intersection with Treadwell Avenue on a complaint of a motorist stopped in the middle of the roadway. According to police, the driver was not responding to other motorists’ attempts to get this attention.

When officers arrived, they found the driver asleep in his car.

After rousing the driver, identified as Cameron Masnayon, police said they had the vehicle moved to a safe location. Upon approaching the Masnayon, police said the odor of burnt marijuana was detected, and Masnayon allegedly said he had previously used the drug.

A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly yielded a jar containing a suspected marijuana as well as a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, both of which were found in pouches stored under the driver’s seat. Tests later confirmed both of the substances were marijuana and cocaine, police said.

Masnayon was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. He was unable to post $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment on Aug. 27.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com