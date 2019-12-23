Police: Seymour woman arrested after striking parked cars

WESTPORT — A 53-year-old Seymour woman was arrested after allegedly striking three parked vehicles while swerving to avoid oncoming traffic.

On Dec. 21 at 4:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Parker Harding Plaza on a complaint of a multivehicle accident that occurred within the parking lot. According to police, the driver, identified as Fredda Peel, had been traveling the wrong way within the lot. Upon swerving to avoid oncoming traffic, police said Peel struck three parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, they allegedly detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Peel’s breath. She subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests. Also found in Peel’s possession were several prescription products related to medicinal marijuana.

Peel was charged with driving under the influence. She also submitted chemical testing to determine her blood-alcohol content, which will be sent to the state laboratory for further analysis. She posted $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 30.

