Police: Scottsdale man killed aunt, sister, then himself

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a 50-year-old man is suspected of killing his aunt and sister before killing himself.

They say Roger Lee Paris suffocated his aunt, 76-year-old Donna M. Archer, and shot his sister, 53-year-old Cheryl P. McCarthy and in Scottsdale. He then fatally shot himself. The bodes were found Thursday.

Police say the family had a disagreement.

No further information was released.