Police: Road rage caused gunfire, crash in Kent, Washington

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Road rage led to gunfire and a subsequent vehicle crash with a semi-truck over the weekend in Kent, Washington, authorities said.

The King County sheriff's office believe the Sunday incident started when a driver allegedly “brake checked” a car close behind him while heading north along State Route 167, KOMO-TV reported Monday.

The driver in the rear vehicle then pulled out a gun and opened fire on the car in front, Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The bullets hit the vehicle, but did not hit the driver. The driver tried to escape the gunfire, only to crash into a semi truck on the off-ramp to S. 277th St., authorities said.

The driver was injured and taken to a local hospital, police said. It is unclear what injuries the driver sustained.

The gunman left the scene and has yet to be taken into custody, police said.