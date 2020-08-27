Police: Pawtucket man financially exploited 4 older people

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man stole a total of about $600,000 from four aging people whose finances he was supposed to be overseeing and used some of the money to gamble, state police say.

Mark Harmon, 62, of Pawtucket, was arraigned this week on charges of exploitation of an elder; unlawful appropriation; and obtaining money under false pretenses, state police said in an email. He did not enter pleas and was released on $10,000 bond. He was referred to the public defender's office.

Harmon allegedly failed to fulfill his power of attorney fiduciary obligations for two Woonsocket women, authorities said. The women were financially exploited, drained of their assets and left in significant debt, police said.

Harmon was charged with liquidating almost $400,000 worth of U.S. Savings Bonds, selling the home of one woman, liquidating an annuity and misappropriating funds, while frequenting Twin River Casino with the money, police said.

During the investigation, police identified two additional alleged victims.