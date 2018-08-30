Police: Passengers injured in New Mexico bus crash

THOREAU, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are reporting serious injuries among the passengers aboard a commercial bus that crashed along Interstate 40.

Authorities say police and rescue workers are on the scene but they did not provide details as to how many people were injured or what caused the crash. They said passengers are being transported to the hospital.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near the town of Thoreau in western New Mexico. Traffic was being diverted as the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to the crash.

State transportation officials were warning travelers to expect delays.