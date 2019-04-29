Police: Ohio woman dies after being hit by semi in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has died after being struck by a semi-truck along Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.

An initial investigation by Indiana State Police found that 31-year-old Jarlene Hargrove of Cincinnati was heading southbound on I-65 early Monday near Columbus, Indiana, when her SUV went off the roadway and got stuck in the median. Police say Hargrove got out of her SUV and walked into the roadway, where she was struck.

Police say the truck that hit Hargrove was hit from behind by another tractor-trailer. Hargrove was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck drivers weren't injured.

The investigation is ongoing and toxicology tests were pending for Hargrove and the truck drivers. Southbound I-65 reopened after being closed for nearly three hours following the crash.