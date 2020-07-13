Police: Ohio man, girl found dead were struck by a vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man and his young daughter found dead outside an Ohio home appear to have been intentionally struck by a vehicle as the man pushed the girl in a stroller on a sidewalk, police said Monday.

The victims killed Sunday morning in Akron have been identified as Horace Lee, 43, and 1-year-old Azeria Tucker.

Akron police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Police said the type of vehicle remains unknown and are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect.