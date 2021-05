CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer shot a person who fired at officers during a foot chase early Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers were trying to speak to a person who matched the description of a suspect in a recent shooting and armed robbery when the person fled, police said in a news release. During the pursuit, police said the person fired at officers and one officer fired a service weapon, striking the person.

The person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The person’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured. Police did not release the names or races of the officers or the person who was shot.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency and the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed. The officers involved will be placed on routine paid administrative leave, police said.