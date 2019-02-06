Police: Norwalk woman stole wallet from bank

WESTPORT — Police say a Norwalk woman stole a wallet left behind at a local bank.

On Sept. 11, an unidentified person came to Westport police headquarters to report a lost wallet that was said to contain credit cards and other personal items.

The person left the wallet on the counter of a local bank and a woman subsequently approached the counter and took the wallet, surveillance video provided to investigators by the bank revealed, police said.

Three fraudulent transactions totaling about $500 were made after the wallet was stolen. Police posted a photo of the suspect on the Westport police Facebook page and asked the community to help identify the woman.

Investigators later received an anonymous call inquiring about a reward for information about the incident, which subsequently led them to identify Haleigh Darinzo as a suspect.

Police submitted a warrant for Darinzo’s arrest and on Jan. 24 she turned herself in on the outstanding warrant.

Darinzo was charged with credit card theft, third-degree identity theft and sixth-degree larceny. She was released after posting $15,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Feb. 4.

