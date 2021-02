WESTPORT — Police officers arrested a Norwalk man they say was driving a stolen car in town.

A Westport police officer saw a blue Nissan Xterra on Post Road East while on patrol just before 3 a.m. Feb. 3. The officer was aware a vehicle matching that description was recently stolen from Fairfield, police said in a news release.

“The car’s license plate was run, and it was confirmed that the vehicle in question was in fact a stolen car,” according to the release.

Other officers set up a perimeter as that officer continued to follow driver, later identified as Camron Bailey, 22, of Norwalk.

“As the car was moving through the intersection of Riverside Avenue at Bridge Street, an officer deployed stop sticks at which point the car’s tires began to slowly deflate,” according to the release. “The operator pulled over on I-95 in the area of Exit 18 as he was no longer able to drive on the flat tires.”

He was taken into custody without incident. It was later determined he had multiple failure to appear warrants, stemming from arrests in Norwalk and Greenwich, police said.

Bailey was charged with second-degree larceny, four counts of first-degree failure to appear, two counts of second-degree failure to appear and three counts of failure of pay or plead, police said.

He was held on bonds totaling $151,000 and was brought to state Superior Court in Stamford on Feb. 3 for his arraignment.

Bailey has a litany of pending criminal cases stretching back to 2018, according to the state’s judicial website.

In December 2018, Bailey was charged with third-degree strangulation, violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct, after he allegedly grabbed a woman by her hair and strangled her, according to police.

In August 2019, he was charged with first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and engaging police in a pursuit along with a host of other offenses. A failure to appear charge was added to that case in December of last year, online court records show. Police said Bailey was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck reported stolen out of Stamford, and was apprehended after a foot chase in Norwalk.

In January 2020, he was charged with third-degree identity theft and several credit card-related offenses for offenses dating back to 2019, court records show.