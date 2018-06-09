Police: Norwalk man found unconscious in car, with foot on the brake

WESTPORT — A Norwalk man was allegedly drunk when he passed out with his foot on the brake of a car in drive, police said.

In November, Westport police responded to Riverside Avenue to find a car stopped in the middle of the road and its driver incapacitated.

Police said the driver — Donald Troy, 50, of Norwalk — was found asleep in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake pedal and the car still in drive. Drug paraphernalia was also seen within plain sight, officers said.

Troy was later transported to the hospital for evaluation. His toxicology reports, obtained by police through a warrant, revealed Troy was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

On June 5, Troy turned himself in to the Westport Police Department. He was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. He was released on a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of June 12.