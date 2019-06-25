Police: No domestic violence in San Jose home where 5 killed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say there was no documented history of domestic violence at the home where a man killed four family members and then turned the gun on himself.

San Jose Sgt. Enrique Garcia says detectives are still trying to determine what caused the man to shoot his family members Sunday night.

Police say several people streamed out of the home, including the gunman's wife, daughter and niece.

Two victims, an adult man and woman, were taken in an armored vehicle to a hospital, where they died.

Two other adult women and the gunman remained inside the residence that officers surrounded and eventually entered around 1:25 a.m. Monday. They found all three dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials have not identified the gunman or the victims.