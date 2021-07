GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — An abandoned newborn girl was found in a wooded area in Glen Burnie early Wednesday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to Greenway Road after receiving a report that a newborn had been left there and she was taken to a hospital for care, police said.

The unclothed baby’s umbilical cord was still attached, county police spokesman Marc Limansky told The Capital Gazette. The infant was suffering from some injuries after being in contact with some bushes, but she is expected to survive, he said.

The mother of the child was identified and given medical treatment and access to crisis intervention, police said in a news release Thursday. The infant is healthy and doing well.