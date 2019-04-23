Police: New York woman tried to deposit fraudulent check

WESTPORT — A Queens, N.Y., resident is facing charges after she allegedly tried to deposit a fraudulent check at a Westport bank and, when caught, struggled with officers.

On April 19 around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Westport’s Citibank on report of a woman attempting to deposit a bad check into the account of a third person, police said.

Upon arrival, officers identified the woman as Xiara Bermudez, 21, and learned Bermudez previously tried to to deposit the check at a branch in another town, but left before any transaction took place, police said.

Officers asked Bermudez to place her hands behind her back so officers could handcuff her, but Bermudez went toward the exit and a brief struggle ensued, police said.

Officers then gained control of Bermudez and brought her to headquarters, where she was charged with interfering with an officer, third-degree forgery, and attempt to commit third-degree larceny.

Bermudez was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on April 29.

