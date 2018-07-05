Police: New York woman caught with fake prescription

Mount Vernon, NY, resident Melba Witter was charged with computer crime and criminal attempt to illegally obtain prescription legend drugs in Westport on June 29.

WESTPORT — A New York woman was caught registering a fake prescription at the medical office she works at in town, police said.

In February, police were called to a local medical office on report of a fraudelent prescription. The investigating officer learned an employee of the office registered a fake patient with the practice and created a prescription in her name, police said.

The employee, identified as Melba Witter, later called in a fraudulent prescription to a pharmacy in New York, but the prescription was refused and not filled, police said. The investigating officer submitted a warrant for Witter’s arrest and on June 29, she turned herself in at police headquarters.

Witter was charged with criminal attempt to illegally obtain prescription legend drugs and fifth-degree computer crimes. She was released after posting $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 9.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1