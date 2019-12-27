Police: New York residents arrested on fraudulent check charges

WESTPORT — Three New York City residents were arrested Dec. 23 after trying to cash a fraudulent check in TD Bank on Main Street.

On Monday, around 4:11 p.m., officers responded to the bank after receiving a complaint that a female customer was trying to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $988, according to the police report.

Prior to the complaint, police said, employees reported they’d received a fraud alert email that the same woman, accompanied by two men, had been involved in fraudulent activity nearby earlier that day.

This informational message reported the suspects were traveling in a silver sport utility vehicle, according to the report.

Officers responded and found the woman, later identified as Tanika Smith, 27, was at the counter. Smith was detained while the matter was further investigated. It was ultimately determined the check that Smith was attempting to cash was forged and that the account from which she was attempting to draw funds did not exist, police said.

Other responding officers located two men matching the description provided by the bank in a vehicle parked nearby. Officers confirmed the vehicle and its occupants, identified as Tavares Civers, 27, and Eric Robinson, 27, were connected with Smith and that the three had presumably been working together, police said.

Civers was found in possession of a credit card, which police said did not belong to him. Both Civers and Robinson were also found to be in possession of cash, consistent with making prior successful transactions, police said.

All three were taken into custody and taken to police headquarters. Smith was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, fifth-degree criminal attempt at larceny and third-degree forgery. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Robinson was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, and third-degree conspiracy to commit forgery. His bond was set at $2,500.

Civers was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, third-degree conspiracy to commit forgery and payment card theft. His bond was set at $5,000.00.

All three posted bond and are scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 2.