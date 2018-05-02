Police: New York man used fraudulent checks

WESTPORT — A Brooklyn, N.Y., man was arrested for allegedly passing fraudulent checks at two Bank of America locations in town, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m. on April 27, officers were dispatched to Bank of America on a report a man passed two fraudulent checks. En route to the bank, officers were advised the suspect was at a second Bank of America location and, upon arrival, saw the suspect exiting the lobby and attempted to detain him, police said.

The man struggled and broke free, only to be taken into custody a moment later with assistance from bank security, police said. Officers learned the suspect, later identified as Wandy Cruz, 18, also allegedly tried to deposit two more fraudulent checks at the second bank location.

Cruz was charged with three counts of issuing a bad check, three counts of fourth-degree attempt to commit larceny, and interfering with an officer. Unable to post $10,000 bond, Cruz was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on that same day.

